Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Eversource Energy worth $75,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,823,000 after purchasing an additional 354,429 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,301,000 after purchasing an additional 156,534 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $156,093,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after buying an additional 2,231,585 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

