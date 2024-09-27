Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Evolv Technologies worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVLV. Key Colony Management LLC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 64.5% during the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 4,577,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,099 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 407,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $4.13 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $644.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. Research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

