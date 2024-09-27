Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370,199 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

