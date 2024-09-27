Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 201.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $112.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.66. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $114.33.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

