FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $75,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the second quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $46.38 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $49.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.13.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About FB Financial

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.