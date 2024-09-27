Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). 760,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 258,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.43 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

