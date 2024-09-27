Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCVGet Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.35. Approximately 10,596 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,619,000. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.