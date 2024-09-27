Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.91 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.