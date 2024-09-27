Filtronic (LON:FTC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.37

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.37 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 72.50 ($0.97). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,077,840 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.69 million, a PE ratio of 7,250.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.37.

In other news, insider Michael Tyerman sold 15,625 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.06), for a total value of £12,343.75 ($16,528.86). 53.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

