Financial Survey: Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) vs. GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and GigCapital5″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 3.68 $6.93 million N/A N/A GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Endonovo Therapeutics and GigCapital5, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics 4,911.97% -29.58% 755.18% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.GigCapital5, Inc operates as a subsidiary of GigAcquisitions5, LLC

