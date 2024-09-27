FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Stock Price Up 7.9%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.
FinServ Acquisition Trading Up 7.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.
FinServ Acquisition Company Profile
FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FinServ Acquisition
- About the Markup Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.