First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 102 shares.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

