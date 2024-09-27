First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $102.48 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

