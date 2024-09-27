First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,513,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 131,309 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

