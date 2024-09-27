First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.85

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.85 and traded as high as $33.63. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 106,256 shares.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMLP. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 216,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 138,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,676,000.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

