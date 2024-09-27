First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.76 and last traded at $139.08. 22,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 27,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.60.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.24. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

