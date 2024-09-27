Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the August 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 258,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 843.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 206,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 184,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 28,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,299. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.