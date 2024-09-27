Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Price Performance
Shares of FSI opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.48. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flexible Solutions International
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.