Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of FSI opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.48. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

About Flexible Solutions International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

