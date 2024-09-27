Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $62.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.24. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

