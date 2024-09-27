Fonville Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,349 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,649.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $124.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average of $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,397,403 shares of company stock valued at $526,762,784. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

