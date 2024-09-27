Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Short Interest Down 48.1% in September

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

