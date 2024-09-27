Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 32,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Fremont Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Fremont Gold

(Get Free Report)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposit. The company was formerly known as Palisades Ventures Inc and changed its name to Fremont Gold Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.