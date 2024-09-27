Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.92.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULCC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.50 to $4.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ULCC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group
Frontier Group Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 2.49. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.