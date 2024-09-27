Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.61. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 107,534 shares changing hands.

Frontier Lithium Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.74.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

