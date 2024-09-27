FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 1,513.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,288 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 7.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 24.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $179,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 51.4% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of DMAY stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

