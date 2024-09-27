FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Down 48.2% in September

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.8 %

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.69. 11,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

