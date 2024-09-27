Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Down 1.6%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.64). Approximately 690,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,274,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.67).

Funding Circle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £384.98 million, a P/E ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Funding Circle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.