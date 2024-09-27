FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Lifted by Analyst

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 64.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,829,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

