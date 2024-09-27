FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Issued By Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.53 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 4.0 %

TSE:SVM opened at C$6.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.13. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$6.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$279,247.50. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

