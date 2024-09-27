FY2025 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Increased by Analyst

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAG. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MAG Silver Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MAG stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $22,518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,932,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after purchasing an additional 696,140 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 596,283 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,063,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 576,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

