FY2025 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Raised by Analyst

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.79.

Shares of SIS opened at C$21.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.16.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

