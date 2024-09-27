Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 197,050 Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,750,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,564,000 after buying an additional 469,315 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 39.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 548,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 154,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.79 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INFN

Infinera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.