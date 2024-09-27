Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.62% of ICC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ICC during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of ICC during the second quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of ICC during the second quarter valued at $2,594,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

ICC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCH opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.32. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

About ICC

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Further Reading

