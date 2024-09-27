Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Price Down 2%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 67,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 229,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$511.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.14.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of C$87.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.6105919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

