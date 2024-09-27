GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $317.54

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.54 ($4.25) and traded as low as GBX 311 ($4.16). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.22), with a volume of 172,296 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.29) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.
