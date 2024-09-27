GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Up 105.5% in September

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the August 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.8 days.

GCC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GCWOF remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. GCC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.00.

GCC Company Profile

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

