GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Up 105.5% in September

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the August 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.8 days.
GCC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GCWOF remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. GCC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.00.
GCC Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GCC
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for GCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.