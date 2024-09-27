GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.48.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GEV opened at $251.22 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.81.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,699,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

