Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Genie Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Genie Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth about $408,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $16.33 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $443.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Genie Energy

In related news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,632.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genie Energy news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,632.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $63,173.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

