Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

