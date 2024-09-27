Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Shares Up 1.3%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 489 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 481.50 ($6.45). 220,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 612,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.50 ($6.37).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Genuit Group Stock Performance
Genuit Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.
About Genuit Group
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sustainable Building Solutions, Water Management Solutions, and Climate Management Solutions.
