Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Shares Up 1.3%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 489 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 481.50 ($6.45). 220,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 612,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.50 ($6.37).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 472.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 454.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sustainable Building Solutions, Water Management Solutions, and Climate Management Solutions.

