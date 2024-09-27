German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,942 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.30% of German American Bancorp worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $6,828,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

GABC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 710 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,936.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $158,936.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,785.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,078 shares of company stock valued at $150,203. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GABC

German American Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.