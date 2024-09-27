Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) Critical Contrast

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) and Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Gevo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gevo and Golden Arrow Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -407.97% -13.50% -11.52% Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -24.61%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $17.20 million 20.33 -$66.21 million ($0.29) -5.03 Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Golden Arrow Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gevo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gevo and Golden Arrow Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gevo currently has a consensus price target of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 289.27%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gevo is more favorable than Golden Arrow Merger.

Volatility and Risk

Gevo has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Arrow Merger has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gevo beats Golden Arrow Merger on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

