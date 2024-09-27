Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.58

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.58 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15.75 ($0.21). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 15,700 shares trading hands.

Glanbia Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £42.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.16 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,700.00%.

Insider Activity

About Glanbia

In other Glanbia news, insider Dan O’Connor acquired 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.76) per share, for a total transaction of £113,460 ($151,928.23). Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

