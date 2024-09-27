Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.