Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF ( NASDAQ:EFAS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

