Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.