Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Shares Down 0.2%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 387,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,654% from the average daily volume of 22,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $52.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 8.30% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

