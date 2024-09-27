GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.07. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 363,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $87,347.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,966,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 911,859 shares of company stock worth $205,659. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

