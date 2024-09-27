GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 2,157.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in GMS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in GMS by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in GMS by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 174,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $89.07 on Friday. GMS has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

