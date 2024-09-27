Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.27. Golconda Gold shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

Golconda Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get Golconda Gold alerts:

Golconda Gold (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Golconda Gold had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of C$4.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Golconda Gold Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Company Profile

In other news, Director Ravi Sood acquired 500,000 shares of Golconda Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Company insiders own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golconda Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golconda Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.