Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading Up 20%

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$30.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23.

About Goldbank Mining

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

